In the Welsh Wind Second Release Whisky Pre-Sale a Sell Out

In the Welsh Wind are celebrating the launch of their Second Release Whisky – and the incredible sell out of bottles allocated to their online pre-sale. The bottles were made available to individuals who have expressed a particular interest in the pioneering Distillery’s whisky releases.

Ellen Wakelam, co-founder of In the Welsh Wind Distillery said:

“We had an idea our Second Release whisky would prove popular, especially as we only have a few hundred bottles available in this release, but we’ve been blown away by how quickly the bottles allocated to the pre-sale have sold. We’re looking forward to our Distillery Open Day on 23rd November when we will have the remaining bottles from this release available to buy on a ‘First Come First Served’ basis.”

This is the Distillery’s Second Release Whisky. The liquid was distilled in 2 600L pot stills, and matured in a rum cask at the Distillery before being bottled on site prior to release. A third release is planned for Spring 2025.

The team at In the Welsh Wind are pioneering a single malt Welsh whisky from barley grown within 10 miles of the distillery and malted there – the only distillery in Wales to focus on Welsh-grown barley in this way, and to have developed its own in house malting process. The first bottles of ‘Welsh Origin’ single malt Welsh whisky are anticipated to be available in Autumn 2025.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Distillery on 23rd November for In the Welsh Wind’s annual Open Day for 2024. Alongside the Second Release Whisky, visitors can enjoy free tours of the facility, where members of the team will be on hand to answer questions, the bar will be open for G&Ts and some seasonal cocktails, and there will be some great offers on other spirits in the Distillery’s award-winning ranges. There will also be coffee and cake available from Tarten’s coffee stand, and pizza from Maggie and Mo’s Pizza Van. For more details and to book a free tour, please visit the website www.inthewelshwind.co.uk.

Product description & tasting notes: