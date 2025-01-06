Nearly a Quarter of Welsh Businesses Expect Workforce to Decrease

Taxation has become the biggest cause of concern for businesses in Wales, while nearly a quarter say they expect their workforce to decrease over the next three months.

Employment measures announced in the Autumn Budget may have affected attitudes to recruitment by businesses in Wales in Q4 of 2024, according to Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey.

17% of businesses in Wales increased the size of their workforce over the last three months and 17% also expected their workforce to increase in the next quarter. While over half of the businesses surveyed (59%) expect the size of their workforce to remain constant in the next three months, there was a rise in the number of respondents who foresee that their workforce will decrease, from 15% in Q3 to 24% in Q4.

Fewer businesses in Wales attempted to recruit during the final quarter of the year than in Q3. Of those who did recruit in Q4, 65% experienced difficulties especially when recruiting for professional, managerial, skilled manual and technical roles.

The latest edition of the Quarterly Economic Survey also included questions specific to measures announced in the Budget such as the proposed increase to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage from April and whether the changes would impact businesses’ staffing plans, particularly in relation to hiring young people such as graduates, school and college leavers.

Around half of the respondents revealed that the increases to £10 and £12.21 an hour for the minimum wage and living wage respectively would not affect their business. Other businesses in Wales suggested that they would have to either halt recruitment plans, approach recruitment with caution or increase the prices of their services.

Businesses also expressed their hesitation to hire young people, with many reducing the numbers they plan to recruit in 2025.

Gus Williams, interim CEO at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: