IFT Warns Business Against Unnecessary Insolvency

The Institute for Turnaround (IFT) is urging businesses in distress to avoid unnecessary insolvencies by exploring turnaround options that could protect people’s jobs and livelihoods, ensure continuity of service to customers, support suppliers and boost UK plc.

In its new report, Unlocking Jobs, Saving Value, The IFT estimates that in 2019 its members and partners – a group of highly-experienced business turnaround experts – saved more than 200,000 jobs and protected £2 billion in enterprise value. The report highlights the profound social as well as financial impact of preventing business failure, with successful turnaround interventions last year helping to preserve jobs and livelihoods, uphold local industries, protect economic value and strengthen public service organisations.

With a sharp increase in distressed businesses reported in the quarter to 31st March 2020 as a result of Covid-19, IFT members expect to see higher demand for turnaround services during 2020. However, the organisation has warned that a lack of awareness of this essential business discipline may mean many businesses in the UK are at risk of rushing into insolvency without first considering immediate professional intervention which could resuscitate their business.

Steve Swayne, Chair of The Institute for Turnaround said: