Iconic Welsh Food and Drink Products Receive Protected Status in Japan

From today iconic Welsh food and drink products including Anglesey Sea Salt/Halen Môn, Traditional Welsh Caerphilly and Welsh beef and lamb will have special protected status in Japan to safeguard against imitation.

Welsh Laverbread and Welsh wine are also included in a list of 37 Geographical Indications (GIs) that are expected to formally gain protection on 29 February following the completion of UK and Japanese scrutiny and bureaucratic processes. A second group of protections is set to be announced once further work has concluded.

Securing GIs for iconic Welsh products prevents imitation products being placed on the Japanese market, ensuring UK businesses can export with confidence and consumers receive authentic, high-quality products.

Japan’s population of 125 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink. The country’s status as the world’s third largest economy in 2022 and GDP per capita of £27,400 highlights the strength of its consumer market and the commercial opportunities for premium Welsh products in Japan.

Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands said:

“The UK’s excellent selection of unique, high-quality products are highly sought after around the world. Consumers in Japan can now be assured that they are enjoying the authentic taste of great British food and drink. “This announcement not only protects beloved British delicacies like Scotch Beef and Cornish Pasties, but also gives UK producers added confidence when selling into Japan, part of our plan to help British businesses grow and export more.”

Food and Farming Minister Mark Spencer said:

“Our GI protections are a guarantee of quality and excellence – so that the best of British food and drink can be appreciated not only here in the UK, but around the globe. “These additional protections will give assurance to British farmers and producers who export their unique products to Japan – and to Japanese consumers who will know they are buying the real thing.”

For Welsh businesses, GIs are vital for building trust and enhancing brand recognition, ultimately driving export growth and supporting the sustainability of local industries. They also reinforce the UK’s position as a producer of distinctive and sought-after goods.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“We are lucky to have a hugely successful food and drink sector in Wales producing wonderful goods that are unique to our nation. “I’m delighted that Welsh exporters can now export to Japan, knowing that their products are protected. For consumers, the agreement means that they can be confident that they are getting high quality, authentic produce from Wales”.

One of the businesses set to benefit is Halen Môn, whose Welsh sea salt is enjoyed around the world by chefs, food lovers and even Barack Obama. It can be found in more than 22 countries across the globe, including Japan.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Halen Môn Alison Lea-Wilson said:

“We are absolutely delighted to learn that Japan is recognising GIs from the UK. We are proud to have the name and method of Halen Môn recognised as authentic and possessing the special qualities that set it apart from other salts.”

The UK will also be protecting the Geographical Indications of several Japanese food and drink products, including Hokkaido wine and Hiba beef. This ensures British consumers can shop with confidence knowing they are purchasing authentic Japanese goods.

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on 1 January 2021 and will lead to the increase of protected GIs from just seven under the EU-Japan trade deal to over 70.