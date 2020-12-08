Iconic Venue Describes What it’s Like to reopen During a Pandemic

One of Cardiff’s most iconic venues has described what it’s like to reopen during a global pandemic.

The Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff Bay reopened under new ownership on 2nd October after being shut for over six months. Four days later, Welsh Government announced the firebreak lockdown which forced the hotel to shut its doors once again for just under three weeks.

Whilst the business geared itself up to reopen on Friday 13th November following the end of the firebreak lockdown,

Operations Director Brian Gamble discussed the challenges the new business has faced:

“It is hugely challenging, we’re not going to gloss over that. The processes and additional measures are one thing but the onus on our business to police the rules place a huge deal of stress on our team. “If we were all in this together, it would be a far easier pill to swallow, but there are certain businesses and organisations that don’t have to police the rules and are simply adding to the fire; airports being a prime example. “Another huge challenge is keeping staff motivated. Whilst our team have all missed working here during the original lockdown, to go to the lengths we did to reopen after saving all the jobs and then having to close after four days of trading was a gut punch. Even though it was only for a few weeks, it was heartbreaking to learn. “To keep opening and closing all of the time at the drop of a hat is not viable long-term. We’ve saved dozens of jobs of local people and we just want a chance to get on with it and serve our guests in our COVI-compliant hotel which brings tourism to the area and with that spending. “At a time like this, as long as we are doing things the way we are by being compliant and safe, allowing us and others in our industry to trade should be imperative.”

Below, Brian has outlined what exactly goes into ensuring the hotel is COVID-compliant:

Track & trace

“Whilst taking guests details is nothing new, with the new track and trace processes, much more information is required. Especially as we were having local lockdowns in Wales, it was imperative those staying with us were from the local authority. “We have to keep all customer records and ensure everyone is accounted for. If there is a breakout and we’re altered, it is then up to us to file that information accordingly and get in touch with our customers as required. “It isn’t just those who stay with us, it’s our customers who join us for a meal at our restaurant, Culley’s, or even a simple drink after work.” Socially distant

“We’ve had to make every area of the hotel COVID-compliant, and this is no more evident in our Great Hall and Culley’s. We’ve set out each table at least two meters apart from one another and ensured there is a one-way system so staff and guests can relax in the knowledge that everything we do is as socially-distant as possible but with none of the service lost. “This does mean that we can’t take as many bookings as we like and it certainly restricts numbers of dining. However, we’d rather be open safely than not at all so we’ll do whatever it takes to be welcoming our guests in a COVID-compliant fashion.” An extreme cleaning regime

“Operating a hotel, cleanliness and hygiene are paramount to us even before COVID. However, we’ve invested a huge amount of resource in ensuring all areas of the hotel are deep cleaned daily and disinfected continuously, especially communal areas. This has put huge pressure on ensuring we carry this out without disrupting the customer’s experience as well as our staffing operations. However, it is vital we do so.”

For more information and booking queries please contact The Coal Exchange on 02921 991904 or visit coalexchangecardiff.co.uk.