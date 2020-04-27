Hydrotherapy Boost for Sandville Self Help Centre

Llantrisant based insurance broker Gallagher has donated funding for essential hydrotherapy pool equipment at the Sandville Self Help Centre in Ton Kefig, Bridgend, through the firm’s annual charity awards programme.

A £2000 donation for the respite centre has been awarded through Gallagher’s Community Fund, a nationwide initiative which invites colleagues from its 70-plus branch network to nominate UK charities to receive vital funding for projects.

Sandville Self Help Centre provides a respite service for patients with chronic or terminal illnesses in South Wales. Established in 1983, the centre offers a range of complimentary therapies including reflexology, self-hypnosis, reiki, hydrotherapy and acupuncture, as well as social activity days for patients and their families. The centre also provides overnight care facilities, plus a shuttle service from the Bridgend area to Velindre Hospital for patients requiring radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The donation has enabled the centre to purchase new hydrotherapy pool steps and a pool cover, which were urgently needed to ensure the facility was safe to use. The hydrotherapy pool is one of the centre’s most popular facilities, facilitating exercise techniques that offer both resistance and support, with the warm temperature of the water helping muscles to relax which can reduce pain and improve mobility.

Gallagher’s latest donation forms part of an ongoing partnership with the Sandville Self Help Centre, with the Llantrisant team having provided hands-on support to the charity over the past four years through helping with their half-yearly deep clean sessions. A number of fundraising initiatives have also been organised in recent years, with employees taking part in a fundraising walk, the Pontypridd Circular, in 2019, to raise vital funds for the charity.

Mike Jones, Wales Regional Managing Director, Gallagher’s Retail Division, said:

“As a community broker, we play an active role in the areas which we serve, and work with local causes like the Sandville Self Help Centre, which provides invaluable support to visitors with long-term health conditions. “We are delighted to award the funding to help one of the centre’s most vital facilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Sandville, providing the centre with support and donations to help them to maximise patients’ quality of life.”

Gwyneth Poacher, Centre Director and Founder of Sandville Self Help Centre, said: