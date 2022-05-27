In this exclusive interview Guto Owen, Director of Ynni Glân and co-ordinator for the establishment of the Wales Hydrogen Trade Association talks to Business News Wales at the recent Marine Energy Wales conference held in Llandudno.

Wales has a special affection for hydrogen. The hydrogen fuel cell was invented in 1842 by a Welshman, William Grove from Swansea. His invention paved the way for a limitless form of green energy that will power our zero-carbon future.

Hydrogen – Developing an Internal Market and Supply Chain from Business News Wales on Vimeo.