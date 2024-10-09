HR Firm Launches Agile Recruitment Service

An HR consultancy has welcomed a new Recruitment Partner who will offer clients a bespoke business recruitment service.

The award-winning HR Dept South Wales, which has offices in Ebbw Vale and Cardiff, offers practical employment advice and HR support for small and medium-sized businesses across South Wales.

The consultancy, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last year by expanding its reach to include Swansea and Neath, has announced further expansion with the launch of its Agile Recruitment Service which specialises in finding the right candidates to introduce to clients seeking employees, in a flexible and cost-effective way.

HR expert and Director of The HR Dept South Wales Lee Monroe said the new recruitment package was designed to help organisations find the best people for the role, whilst saving them time and cost in the recruitment process.

“We are offering an alternative to a recruitment agency,” he said. “As a forward-thinking consultancy we offer a new way of recruiting that will save employers time, working within their budget to enable them to invest more into their business. “When we take on a project, we become an extension of our clients’ business. Their priorities become ours and we work in tandem with them to fulfil their business needs. “We know every business is different and we create individual solutions, tailored to individual needs. “Our Agile Recruitment Service is the most flexible and cost-effective way to manage your recruitment needs.”

He added that, unlike a recruitment agency, clients won’t be charged percentage fees based on salary or charge per placement.

“Key features of this service are that you can set your own recruitment budget, there are no percentage fees based on salary and no charge per placement,” said Lee. “We recruit for similar roles under the same budget and our clients can pick and choose what support they would like from us.”

Lee said the service was designed to be adaptable and to support client needs by allowing them to identify what stages of the recruitment they would like to undertake in-house and what stages they would like them to carry out.

Mike Goodwin, who joins the consultancy as a Recruitment Partner and is based at The HR Dept South Wales’ Cardiff branch at Cardiff Bay Business Centre, said:

“I am extremely happy to be joining the HR Dept South Wales team at this very exciting time of growth and success. “I look forward to bringing more than 17 years of recruitment industry experience to this fantastic new facet of The HR Dept.”

He added:

“It will be so refreshing to be able to help businesses recruit with this new Agile Recruitment Service.”

Launched in 2018, the consultancy initially served Abergavenny, Brecon, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen. In 2021, the HR specialist expanded the area it covered to incorporate Cardiff, Newport and Central Valleys and moved into a larger office in Ebbw Vale.

Last year, to mark its fifth anniversary, the business expanded further to become The HR Dept South Wales and added Swansea and Neath. It has a team of six employees.