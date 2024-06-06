Manufacturing  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
InspireGreen Leaderboard Advert 1230x145 - v2
Box-UK-profile-advert
InspireGreen-Sidebar-Advert-425x255-v3
6 June 2024
Manufacturing

How A Servitization Model Can Help Boost a Business

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


A Swansea University graduate has launched a book which could help businesses ‘reshape the industrial landscape’.

Servitization Strategy is co-authored by Dr Kawal Kapoor, who studied for her MBA and PhD in business innovations at Swansea University.

Servitization is a business model which sees customers pay for a service rather than buying the equipment.

According to the book’s synopsis:

“Servitization offers businesses a pathway to both improve economic productivity and sustainability. It can create greater value for customers, while also improving resource efficiency and dematerialisation of the supply chain.

“It has the potential to reshape the industrial landscape for businesses, markets, and consumers around the world.”

Business News Wales spoke to Kawal about the book and about what servitization could mean for a firm’s revenues, productivity and sustainability.

 


Columns and Features
Manufacturing
3 June 2024

Successful Manufacturing Is About More Than Finding the Right Skills
Manufacturing
28 March 2024

The Rise of Compliance in Residential High Rise Buildings
Business News Wales
25 March 2024

Prentisiaethau: Dull Rhagweithiol o Ddiogelu Diwydiannau at y Dyfodol
Economy / Infrastructure
22 March 2024

Navigating the Path to Net Zero: We Must Decarbonise Welsh Industry Whilst Promoting Economic Vitality

More Manufacturing Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //