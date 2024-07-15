Manufacturing Wales Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Manufacturing Wales has announced the addition of Alex Shufflebottom to its Board.

Alex will join existing board members from British Rototherm, Creo Medical, IQE, Philtronics, Penderyn Distillery, Pro Steel Engineering, The Safety Letterbox Company Ltd, and SPTS (a KLA company). The Board is chaired by Frank Holmes of Gambit Corporate Finance.

Alex Shufflebottom is a director of Shufflebottom Ltd which manufactures steel-framed buildings for industrial, agricultural, and commercial markets across the UK and beyond. With its factory and headquarters in Crosshands, Shufflebottom also maintains offices in Scotland and Norfolk. Alex has been with Shufflebottom permanently since 2000 after earning her degree in Psychology from Swansea University.

In 2008, Alex, alongside her brother Wesley Shufflebottom and then-General Manager Alec Davies, led a management buyout of the company. Despite facing numerous challenges, Shufflebottom has grown into an award-winning, market-leading company with significantly increased turnover and profitability. Additionally, Alex serves on the board of RIDBA, a trade association of frame manufacturers, and holds an MBA from the University of South Wales.

Alex said:

“Being a part of Manufacturing Wales is incredibly important to Shufflebottom as it provides a platform to share experiences and challenges, to work together, to help each other, as well as being a fantastic avenue to gain information from funding to training to markets to so much more. It is an honour to now be asked to join the board of this group of Welsh manufacturers.”

Founded more than three years ago by manufacturers, Manufacturing Wales is an independent, industry-led network that champions the vision and ambitions of manufacturers and academia across Wales.