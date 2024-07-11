Glass Manufacturer Invests in Cutting-Edge Technology to Boost Productivity and Cut Costs

A glass manufacturer Wales has invested in a smart laser cutting machine in a move to boost its production capacity and order book.

As part of a plan to tackle its rising raw material costs, Pembrokeshire-based Derw Glass decided to invest in the cutting-edge technology to enhance its productivity as it enters a new phase of growth.

The new machine’s faster heating process and shorter cutting cycles compared with the business’ previous model will increase production capacity by more than 30%, enabling Derw Glass to hold 30% more stock and run down backlogs of existing work.

Funded by a £680,000 asset finance package from Lloyds Bank, the new machining technology will also help Derw Glass to increase the quality of its laminated glass products. As a result of the business’ investment, turnover for this year is set to increase by 40%.

In addition to the new laser cutter, Derw Glass has also recently invested in a new energy efficient glass toughening plant. The new plant has been designed with industry 4.0 data monitoring technology to optimise the machine's efficiency. Since its installation, the business has seen its power costs cut by 30%, saving £4,000 a month.

The family-owned business was founded by husband-and-wife team Julian and Noela Palmer in 1991. Over the past few years, the duo has continued to expand Derw Glass’ glass processing, decorative and double-glazing product offering across Wales and England. In its near-three-decade history, Derw Glass has grown from a two-person operation to a 41-strong team.

Noela Palmer, director at Derw Glass, said:

“Technology has always been a huge part of how manufacturers get the most out of their product offering, especially with volatility an ongoing challenge for supply chains. Softening these pressures by relieving costs across the board is pivotal to managing our working capital more effectively and unlocking future growth opportunities. “Our new machinery is a step towards increasing automation throughout the factory floor and boosting our resilience to manage future economic shocks. The support provided by Lloyds Bank has allowed us to build on our existing investment that will fuel the business’ trajectory for the next five to ten years.”

Adam Russell, Associate Director at Lloyds Bank, said: