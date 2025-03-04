Pontypool Business Invests £2m in New Machinery

Cardboard packaging specialist DiamondPak is investing £2 million in new machinery to cement its position as the UK’s leading supplier to the e-commerce market.

The Pontypool-based business manufactures more than 50 million corrugated cardboard packages a year, much of which it supplies to leading global e-commerce businesses.

Now, DiamondPak is investing in cutting-edge technology, including purchasing a new double-sided printing machine to help fulfill even more orders. The investment will help the business to grow further and allow it to employ up to 20 additional members of staff over the next couple of years.

The growth of online shopping in recent years, especially since the pandemic, has driven the e-commerce market to new heights. Figures show the UK is now the most lucrative e-commerce market in Europe, with an estimated 50 million users in 2024. The market is expected to grow by seven per cent over the next four years.

DiamondPak CEO Russell Davies said:

“The UK e-commerce market is huge, and growing. DiamondPak is already the leading independent full line supplier of corrugated packaging to the e-commerce market in the UK, and this significant £2 million investment will help consolidate our position. It will also give us the enhanced capacity and flexibility we need to serve the evolving demands of the market in the coming years. “As a proud local employer in a region known for its manufacturing history, we’re especially pleased that this investment will help us grow our workforce even more, and allow us to create up to 20 skilled jobs in Pontypool.”

DiamondPak was founded in 2008 and is based in Skewfields, near Pontypool in Torfaen. It now employs more than 100 people and has an annual turnover of £15 million.

It designs, manufactures, assembles, and delivers a range of corrugated packaging from cardboard shipping boxes to promotional and protective packaging.

In addition to e-commerce, it also supplies packaging for industrial goods and for commercial environments such as offices, as well as specialist packaging for the technology and healthcare sectors.