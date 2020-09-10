Households in Wales Must Futureproof Heating System Before Selling

With the house moving season in full swing, homeowners in Wales looking to sell their property are being encouraged to check their heating system is in tip-top condition to help sell their property and to avoid putting off potential buyers who plan to work from home.

The advice follows a new YouGov survey which reveals 68% of individuals who have been forced to work at home during the pandemic would prefer to continue to do so in the future*.

Remote workers could see higher fuel bills and living costs, particularly in the colder months, so home buyers will likely want to ensure the heating system is efficient and working correctly before putting in an offer.

With many households worrying about the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the property market, OFTEC, the trade association for liquid fuels, has produced a helpful checklist for households in Wales to ensure their heating system is a selling point, rather than something that puts buyers off. The advice includes:

How much does it cost to run?

Energy costs are often one of the most important factors people consider when buying a property so make sure you know the facts. If you are planning to sell one of the 114000 oil heated homes in Wales, be sure to highlight to buyers that oil is currently the cheapest major fuel on the market, over £250 cheaper than mains gas, over £1,000 less than LPG and over £1,400 lower than electric storage heaters when comparing typical annual running costs for an average three bedroom house**.

How smart are the heating controls?

Outdated heating controls could potentially put off a buyer because they can make it more difficult to regulate the temperature, making the home less comfortable and leading to higher energy consumption and fuel bills. If your home has modern controls, be sure to highlight the benefits. If not, upgrading to more efficient technology could be an additional selling point. Modern systems can also connect with smart devices which offer even greater flexibility.

How old is the boiler?

Modern condensing boilers are more efficient, quieter, and cheaper to run. If the boiler is over 15 years old, it may be worth replacing. Make sure you obtain the ‘building regulations compliance’ certificate which identifies the age of the boiler and confirms it meets the required building regulations. This should be issued shortly after the boiler is installed.

Know your boiler’s history

The boiler should be serviced at least once a year to make sure it is working correctly and efficiently. If you haven’t had the system checked over, contact a GasSafe (for mains gas) or OFTEC (for oil or solid fuel) registered technician who are recognised as fully competent and will provide you with evidence, such as servicing reports. Using non-qualified technicians to carry out any work could make potential buyers more cautious.

Think about the future

Increased living and heating costs will be a key consideration for many buyers, so it is important your heating system is efficient and future-proof. For oil heated homes, a renewable liquid fuel alternative is being developed which could provide a simple, drop-in replacement in the long term.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC commented: