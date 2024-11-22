Housebuilder’s Donation to NSPCC Through Glamorgan Cricketer’s Testimonial

Persimmon Homes East Wales has donated £1,000 to the NSPCC, supporting the charity’s vital work in safeguarding children.

The donation was made as part of the testimonial fundraising efforts of Glamorgan County Cricket Club legend, Chris Cooke.

Glamorgan is marking 2024 as Cooke’s Testimonial Year, during which he has chosen the NSPCC as one of two charities to benefit from his fundraising. During his time at the Welsh county, Cooke has made a substantial impact at Glamorgan with over 10,500 runs and more than 390 dismissals throughout his career.

His testimonial year has held numerous events and brought together supporters to raise funds and awareness for the NSPCC and the Professional Cricketers’ Trust. To date, Cooke has raised over £10,000 for the two charities.

The NSPCC offers support to children and families affected by abuse, providing therapeutic services to help young people move forward after traumatic experiences. Through family support programmes and parenting resources, the charity enables families to safeguard their children. It also helps professionals make informed decisions about child welfare and works within communities to prevent abuse from happening.

Child abuse and neglect affect children across the UK every day, with estimates suggesting that at least two children in an average primary school classroom have experienced abuse or neglect. By the age of 18, that number rises to at least four. The NSPCC’s work remains vital in addressing this issue by offering services, sharing information, campaigning to change laws, and developing resources to help prevent harm.

Persimmon Homes East Wales contributes £24,000 annually to local causes through its Community Champions initiative, supporting organisations that provide valuable services in the community. The five-star housebuilder currently has two active developments in Cardiff, at St Edeyrns Village and the Parish @ Llanilltern Village with quality new homes available from £189,995.

Glamorgan’s Cooke holds the appearance record for the Club in T20 cricket, scoring his first century in the format last summer in a glorious ball-striking display, and averages over 40 in red-ball cricket across his ten-year span in Wales.

Reflecting on the year’s efforts, Chris Cooke said:

“I’m incredibly grateful to all those who’ve supported my testimonial year and the causes we’re raising funds for. “The NSPCC’s work is essential in helping vulnerable children, and I’m delighted to see funds raised going towards such an important cause. “Every contribution, like this generous one from Persimmon, makes a real difference. I’m looking forward to putting the finishing touches to my testimonial year and completing the contributions to both charities.”

Victoria Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, added: