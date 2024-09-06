Hospice Opens New Memorial Garden

Tŷ Hafan’s new Precious Memories Memorial Garden has been officially opened by the charity’s Chief Executive Irfon Rees, the Mayor of Barry, Cllr Catherine Iannucci-Williams, and Cllr Elliot Penn, the Mayor of the Vale of Glamorgan.

The three planted a hardy fuchsia in the centre of the circular raised flowered bed in The Knap Gardens, Barry and gave thanks to all who have supported this project.

They were joined by volunteer gardeners and volunteers from Companies House, WepCo and Print Sauce, all of whom have helped to create this special garden which has been funded by a £1,000 Green Grant from Barry Town Council.

“Tŷ Hafan’s Precious Memories Memorial Garden has been designed as a peaceful and reflective space where anyone can take time to remember loved ones, whether connected directly to the hospice or otherwise,” said Irfon Rees. “The Green Grant from Barry Town Council enabled us to buy equipment and plants, the garden itself was created by corporate volunteers from WepCo and Companies House, supported by our volunteer gardeners at the hospice and it is now maintained by a team of four local volunteers. “I just want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this wonderful project. I hope that Tŷ Hafan’s Precious Memories Memorial Garden will be a beautiful place for peace and personal reflection for the whole community for many years to come.”

The Mayor of Barry, Cllr Catherine Iannucci-Williams, said:

“The memorial garden is going to mean so many different things to so many different people across our community and I was really pleased to join Tŷ Hafan staff and volunteers for the opening. I am proud that Barry Town Council was able to support the garden with funding and know that the garden is going to become a very special place for people to visit.”

Cllr Elliot Penn, Mayor of the Vale of Glamorgan, said: