Horticulture Wales’ St Teilo’s Day Celebration Success with Fruit Tree Grafting and Tree Care Session at Wrexham University’s Northop Campus

In honour of St Teilo, a renowned patron saint of orchards, Horticulture Wales recently collaborated with Wales Heritage Orchard Ltd and Tom ‘The Apple Man' to deliver a Fruit Tree Grafting and Tree Care session at Wrexham University's Northop Campus in Flintshire. This event, funded under the UK SPF to deliver across Flintshire and Denbighshire, drew participants from across the regions who gathered to learn and celebrate the rich heritage of orchards.

St Teilo, whose commemoration day falls on February 9th, is revered for his connection to horticulture and orchards. Born circa 480-500 AD in Penally near Tenby, St. Teilo's educational journey alongside St. David under St. Paulinus culminated in their consecration as bishops in Jerusalem, marking a pivotal moment in Welsh history. His contributions to Welsh spirituality were significant, and he passed away at the abbey of Llandeilo Fawr around 560 AD. As we commemorate St. Teilo's day and partake in the ceremonial planting of apple trees, it's meaningful to connect this act with the historical reverence for orchards, contributing to the enduring legacy of St. Teilo and his profound impact on Welsh heritage.

Rebecca Bird, representing Horticulture Wales noted,

“This event demonstrated our dedication to sharing the story of St Teilo and helping people understand and appreciate sustainable orchard practices. We would love to continue this celebration each year.”

Feedback from participants of the session's commented on the value of the day. Lisa and Richard Gray expressed their gratitude for the informative presentations and practical sessions led by Tom ‘The Apple Man'. They praised the opportunity to engage in conversations with fellow participants and experts from Welsh Heritage Orchards. Lisa and Richard eagerly anticipate the growth and fruiting of their newly grafted Bardsey apple trees, with plans to expand their orchard in the coming years.

Mike and John from Toyota also shared their enjoyment of the visit, highlighting the valuable insights gained from the session.

Lois, representing Community Heart Productions (Bagillt Community Garden), described the grafting day as both useful and enjoyable. She praised the event for its informative nature and the opportunity to connect with individuals sharing similar interests.

Looking ahead, Horticulture Wales is excited to announce plans for another orchard-related event. In celebration of Orchard Blossom Day, they will be hosting a special event at Denbighshire's Woodland Skills Centre at the end of April. This event promises to be another engaging opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the beauty and significance of orchards.

For more information about future events and opportunities to get involved, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].