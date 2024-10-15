North Wales  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Leaderboard Advert - Updated Weekly 1430 x 145 pixels
ANW_Profile Page
15 October 2024
North Wales

Homebuilder Working with Estate Agent on Scheme to Support House Buyers

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Homebuilder Castle Green Homes has joined forces with an estate agent on a scheme to support house buyers.

The homebuilder has teamed up with Monopoly Buy Sell Rent and will be hosting a special event on October 19 at Llys y Coed in Rhosrobin. They’ll explain how they can help homeowners secure a quick sale and at full market value using the Easy Move scheme.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said:

“The majority of enquiries we receive for our new homes in Rhosrobin are from people already living in Wrexham and the surrounding area who are looking for a new home for a variety of reasons. In many cases they have a house to sell and some are yet to put that property on the market when they first contact us. They may be unsure which agent to list their home with or how long it will take to sell. But with Easy Move, we’ll take care of everything from appointing an agent and ensuring they sell  the customer’s home within an agreed time frame.

“Working with a respected local agent like Monopoly we can help wrap up the selling and buying process so that as the name suggests our customer can enjoy an easy move. We’ll even contribute towards the agent’s fees. It doesn’t matter if you’re moving up the housing ladder to a larger, more expensive home or downsizing to somewhere more manageable as Easy Move isn’t linked to the value of the properties being bought or sold.”



Columns & Features:
North Wales
4 October 2024

A Bright Future for Advanced Manufacturing in North Wales
Wrexham University
4 October 2024

Preparing the Next Generation for the Future of Advanced Manufacturing
Ambition North Wales
4 October 2024

North Wales: A Hub for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation
Guest Author
29 August 2024

Anglesey’s Industrial Renaissance is Already Happening

More North Wales Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //