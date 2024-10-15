Homebuilder Working with Estate Agent on Scheme to Support House Buyers

Homebuilder Castle Green Homes has joined forces with an estate agent on a scheme to support house buyers.

The homebuilder has teamed up with Monopoly Buy Sell Rent and will be hosting a special event on October 19 at Llys y Coed in Rhosrobin. They’ll explain how they can help homeowners secure a quick sale and at full market value using the Easy Move scheme.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said:

“The majority of enquiries we receive for our new homes in Rhosrobin are from people already living in Wrexham and the surrounding area who are looking for a new home for a variety of reasons. In many cases they have a house to sell and some are yet to put that property on the market when they first contact us. They may be unsure which agent to list their home with or how long it will take to sell. But with Easy Move, we’ll take care of everything from appointing an agent and ensuring they sell the customer’s home within an agreed time frame.

“Working with a respected local agent like Monopoly we can help wrap up the selling and buying process so that as the name suggests our customer can enjoy an easy move. We’ll even contribute towards the agent’s fees. It doesn’t matter if you’re moving up the housing ladder to a larger, more expensive home or downsizing to somewhere more manageable as Easy Move isn’t linked to the value of the properties being bought or sold.”