Queen’s Market Set to Host Events for Opening Weekend

To celebrate its grand opening the new Queen’s Market in Rhyl will be hosting a packed weekend of free to attend events and entertainment.

The Market is due to open on Thursday, July 10 and will be open from 10am-10pm every night for the opening weekend, with vendors showcasing their delicious food and drink all weekend long.

Featuring a variety of free entertainment offerings throughout the weekend, opening night will host a night of music including Mike Andrew as Robbie Williams and local artists Sarah Price and Marney Bailey from 7pm.

On Friday evening, the music will continue with live performances from local singers Jess Pallett, Joseph Leo, and Chris Fletcher from 7pm.

Saturday will see Tabitha as Whitney, and will feature a rendition of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits from 8pm followed by a second set of Soul and Motown hits.

Rounding off the opening weekend events, a family friendly disco will be hosted on the Sunday, featuring DJ Paul Maffia, and will run from 2pm until 5pm.

The Market will also be showing the Wimbledon Finals throughout the weekend.

The new development includes 16 individual food and retail units, a double-sided bar and a large events space. The outside area of the Market will see a raised and covered decking area, which will allow space for visitors to dine outdoors.

Jayne Bryant MS, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, said:

“Benefitting from around £6.5 million worth of Welsh Government support through Transforming Towns funding, I am pleased to see the development of Queen's Market, a key site in the redevelopment of Rhyl town centre. “This lively new space offers a range of retail and food outlets, an events area and outdoor dining. It will create jobs, increase visitors, and breathe new life into the town centre.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“Beginning on opening day, there is a stellar line up of free events and entertainment set up for the opening weekend at the Queen’s Market. “The site has been an integral feature of Rhyl since 1902, and we are so excited for its latest chapter, and to open the Market doors to the public.”

Andrew Burnett, Director at Midland Events (Rhyl) Ltd, said:

“We are really pleased with what is on offer for the opening weekend. We have a good variety of free and exciting entertainment, which will compliment what our vendors have to offer. “We can’t wait to open the doors on the 10th and invite the public to celebrate the opening weekend with us.”

The Queen’s Market project has received funding from the Welsh Government, largely through its Transforming Towns Programme. The project has received funding from UK Government’s SPF funding. It has also received funding from UK Government through the Pride of Place & Natural Environment: Rhyl, Prestatyn & Denbigh Programme. The project is also funded by Denbighshire County Council.