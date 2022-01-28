Holiday Cottage Entrepreneur Launches Luxurious Self-Catering Company

Founder and former owner of Sykes Cottages, Clive Sykes, has kicked off 2022 with the launch of a luxurious self-catering retreat business called Catch The Breeze Retreats.

The five high-end properties currently under the brand are located within Snowdonia’s National Park, the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and Northumberland’s Coast, all areas of outstanding natural beauty status.

Clive and the team have also acquired a former mill on the Northumberland Coast near Beadnell, close to the sand dunes and surrounded by National Trust land. Located within 400 metres of the coast, it is due for completion in 2023.

Clive said his reason for setting up Catch The Breeze Retreats was that “It’s in my blood”.

Clive added:

“The vast depth of knowledge and experience gained over the years combined with my sheer passion for great holiday experiences has led me to this point. Many people have historically felt that self-catering holiday options here in the UK were boring when compared with exotic alternatives abroad, but that couldn’t be further from the truth in my opinion. There is so much to discover right here in the UK, often within only a couple of hours from your doorstep, and I’m looking forward to sharing some hidden gems and new locations with you. “The big difference about Catch The Breeze Retreats is that we manage every aspect and place incredibly high value on our customer service. We own the properties within the group, therefore we’re able to control the whole customer experience journey, and ensure a positive stay is always had, something that can’t be guaranteed when simply paying through a booking agent. “As soon as someone enquires with us, there is a person at the end of the phone or email who will explain the options available, the checking-in process, provide guests with recommendations for places to eat, local attractions and family day out options. Furthermore, with the local knowledge the team has, as an example, we’re able to recommend restaurants that often require booking well in advance so guests can plan their stays just as they hope and avoid any disappointment.” “We’re not a booking agent, we know these properties inside out and appreciate the value in getting all of those little details spot on for guests. Each one is designed and furnished in keeping with their traditional features but we also add our own luxurious touches like Melin Tregwynt soft furnishings across the board.”

One Catch The Breeze Retreats property is the impressive 1800s detached country estate of Oughtershaw Hall. Located within the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, the country house sleeps 16 guests, has its own private, indoor, heated swimming pool and offers the tranquillity and natural beauty for the perfect retreat.

Clive continued:

“I have carefully selected each property based on the charm and character it offers, as well as the local area’s natural beauty and visiting potential. We have three properties within the Northumberland Coastal fishing village of Craster as it is such a beautiful part of the world. From ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle, and tranquil coves, to the local kipper smokehouse which is well regarded to be a firm favourite of the Royal Family, there really is something for everyone.”

With more than 100 years' combined experience across luxury travel and the holiday cottage sector, the team has drawn upon its extensive and high customer service standards and combined with a passion for providing fantastic holiday experiences.

Clive added:

“Put simply, our properties are ones you won’t want to leave. It’s all about the adventures and memories that families and friends can make together in one of our properties, and the enjoyment they get from meeting and visiting local attractions nearby.”

Properties range in size from sleeping six to 16 guests, and each one is perfectly suited for families of all ages to get together to celebrate significant birthdays and milestones, as well as weekend getaways between friends.