High Level Promotion at Ludlow Street Healthcare

Specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, has appointed a new Operations Director to oversee business operations across all its sites and services.

After 14 years with the organisation, Sarah House, Service Director at Pinetree Court Hospital, has been promoted to Operations Director.

Ludlow Street Healthcare specialises in providing care for adults over the age of 18 with complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neuropsychiatric conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries.

Sarah joined Ludlow Street Healthcare in 2007 as a training manager, having previously been a care home manager, and progressively undertook a variety of managerial roles before becoming Service Director of Pinetree Court.

In her new role as Operations Director Sarah will provide leadership across a portfolio of units and departments and will have the strategic and operational accountability for driving the people, quality, performance and growth agenda.

In addition to ensuring that all the services meet the highest standards of care, her other areas of focus include attracting and retaining the best talent, rewarding and recognising colleagues for a job well done, overseeing training and professional development opportunities and supporting all colleagues with their health and wellbeing.

Sarah said:

“Having worked my way up through the ranks I am honoured to have this opportunity. My goal is to continue the excellent work that Ludlow Street Healthcare does and ensure our reputation continues to grow. “I’m very much looking forward to taking on new responsibilities and spending more time at the units, as well as working alongside a very positive, professional and dedicated management team to continue improving our services, staff morale and the quality of care for service users.”

Jane Watkins, Founder and Deputy Chair of Ludlow Street Healthcare, said:

“During her time with us, Sarah has gained great respect across the organisation for her commitment to our values and goals and her in-depth understanding of the issues and challenges our services face. “Sarah is ideally placed to take over the Operations Director role and spearhead the on-going drive to improve our services for both our service users and staff. The Directors wish Sarah all the best in her new role.”

Set up in 2005 by healthcare specialists, Ludlow Street Healthcare provides transition-focused healthcare and bespoke step-down services, including specialist assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and education, throughout Wales and the South West of England. The organisation has developed a reputation for its person-centred approach, community-focused settings and specialist staff.

Since its inception, Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life, through step-down to community living – improving social integration and inclusion.