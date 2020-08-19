Heavy Engineering Makes a Comeback in Wales

Specialist heavy engineering firm Cyrus-Bradford has fought off the considerable challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and the decline in heavy industry in the UK to establish a new manufacturing base at Briton Ferry.

Cyrus-Bradford’s EPS (Engineering Precise Solutions) has had a small office unit in Neath Port Talbot for some time but has now taken possession of a new 3,500 sq ft manufacturing base in Briton Ferry where work has already started.

The firm has already gained some major orders, including one from an aerospace company and the new Briton Ferry based facility will be officially launched by Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock on September 3rd, 2020.

Bradford based Cyrus-Bradford has more than 100 years of experience as an industry leader in the design and manufacture of bespoke hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders and all associated equipment, plus transmissions, gearboxes and other equipment.

Will Forrester, Chairman of Cyrus-Bradford, which employs nearly 50 staff, is so confident of success at the new South Wales location he has been keen to press ahead with the new venture (with social distancing and other safety measures in place) despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Work there began on August 3rd. The new manufacturing base means EPS can now carry out specialist engineering work for clients in Wales.

The new EPS manufacturing site at Briton Ferry will be employing nine new highly skilled employees from South Wales, plus investing in the future with a trainee apprentice, who will go onto become a valuable member of the team. Cyrus-Bradford currently employs nearly 50 staff at the firm’s Bradford and Durham sites.

Mr Forrester said:

“We have been very impressed with the service and proactive approach of Neath Port Talbot Council in helping us set up our new manufacturing base in the area. “The Council has provided links to academia, training, apprenticeships, recruitment and other support for our business, which will benefit our business going forward. The area has a strong and well established history in engineering, good transport links, is a central location giving easy access across South Wales and excellent links to academia. “Our new Briton Ferry facility places us close to existing key customers, which can be vital when supplying support to plant critical applications and will be a hub for generating new business and employment in the area. The new factory will further enhance the company’s reputation as specialists. “There has been additional investment in a wide range of machine tools including both specialist and conventional lathes, milling machines, welding and plant and workshop equipment.”

Cllr Annette Wingrave, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainable Development, added:

“We are delighted to welcome a new heavy engineering company to Neath Port Talbot and we wish EPS every success with its exciting new venture here in the heart of South Wales.”

Gary Brewster, MD of Cyrus-Bradford added: