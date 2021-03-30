Hear the Expert Views on CCR’s Passenger Rail Vision

The recently published Passenger Rail Vision for Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) promises to be a key driver in creating a cleaner, greener and more inclusive future for South East Wales – and a catalyst for major economic development and regeneration right across the region.

This Digital Discussion is hosted by former First Minister Carwyn Jones and discovers how this vision for passenger rail services will help transform the current reality – in a region that has bold ambitions to level-up, scale-up and build back better.

Gain an insight into how the new high-quality, integrated and affordable transport services will be delivered over the next 10-15 years. This discussion addresses issues such as meeting passenger needs, supporting sustainable economic development and social generation, improving the economic, health and social outcomes for everyone in the region, as well as playing a critical part in CCR’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

In this episode, hear the thoughts from a diverse panel including Kellie Beirne (Director of CCR City Deal), Mark Barry (Professor of Practice in Connectivity, School of Geography and Planning at Cardiff University) and Chris Sutton, (Director Sutton Consulting and member of the Regional Investment Panel.)

Passenger Rail Vision from Business News Wales on Vimeo.