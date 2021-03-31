Carwyn Jones Commits to Supporting Young NEET People, as Ambassador of Sgiliau

Carwyn Jones, the former First Minister of Wales, has joined Sgiliau as an ambassador, advising founder and managing director Lindsay Evans and his dedicated team on further developing Sgiliau’s unique learning support and services to 16-24 year olds who are currently not in education, employment or training.

“When Lindsay first approached me and explained the work that Sgiliau did in developing the confidence and self-esteem of some of our most vulnerable young people, I was both humbled at what had already been achieved and excited by the potential of what we can develop in the future” explains Carwyn.

“This is a new kind of learning organisation that nurtures students’ innate talent, helping them overcome personal barriers and behavioural issues, enabling them to grow practical skills and experience in a friendly and safe environment – and ultimately encouraging them to develop their life chances and pursue their passion in the creative industries.

Here is a team that inspires hope and purpose in young people who are marginalised and disaffected, giving them the motivation to pursue a vocation in music, film-making, animation, art and design, textiles, fashion and a whole host of other creative occupations. As someone who is strongly committed to lifelong learning I’m looking forward to helping Sgiliau and the incredibly talented young people they support.”

Lindsay warmly welcomes the energy and wisdom that Carwyn will bring to his role as ambassador.

“I’ve spent the past 40 years in this field – and post-pandemic, it’s tougher than ever for these young people, many of whom have been failed by the education system, have the greatest need – and possess some amazing talent. The people we help are not ready yet for Apprenticeships and need to be prioritised when it comes to support, because their needs are the greatest.

We were among the first Traineeship providers to reopen full-time in July last year and again in February, providing face-to-face engagement to vulnerable learners – but from April, our government contract allocation we fear will not be sufficient to address the massive needs that we see every day in our outreach work. I’m looking forward to working closely with Carwyn to amplify the life-changing services we provide and make sure that the people we help get the training and employment opportunities they deserve.”

To find out more about the incredible work carried out by Sgiliau, go to www.sgiliau.wales, or call Lindsay Evans on 01633 619086.