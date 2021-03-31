New Board Members for Chwarae Teg’s Commercial Arm

Chwarae Teg, whose work leads the drive towards a gender equal Wales, has welcomed three new members to the board which oversees its commercial activities. The additional non-executive directors will bring a further wealth of cross-sector knowledge and experience to the table.

The FairPlay Trading Ltd board will oversee development of all the trading activity, including FairPlay Employer. Fairplay Trading Ltd profits are reinvested by Chwarae Teg to support its overall mission to eradicate gender inequality in Wales.

Rapidly building on its results-based reputation, FairPlay Employer is expanding its work with businesses, organisations and individuals to improve their working practices and maximise workforce potential. Offering a range of up-to-date solutions – services have equality, diversity and inclusion at their core – giving employers and individuals expert advice, guidance and training, while supporting fair play in the workforce.

The three new Non-executive directors are:

Haf Cennydd – a senior commercial and strategic leader with over 20 years in the creative B2B events sector who has organised some of the world’s largest international trade shows.

With a career working across the world Haf has led global teams for large media and events PLCs namely UBM (now Informa) and Ascential. She has also set up successful start-ups in countries such as India, Turkey and China. Haf was Managing Director of GovNet Communications until December 2019 and in February 2020, after moving home to Cardiff, formed Springboard International, acting as a consultant to the events industry and most recently advising the Public and Third sectors.

Brian Meechan – an award-winning journalist, broadcaster and presenter. As BBC Wales’ business correspondent, he covered business and the economy for TV, radio and online – including BBC Breakfast, the Six O’Clock News, the News Channel, Radio 4, 5Live, BBC Scotland and ITN.

Brian is also the co-founder, co-director and chair of the Cardiff Book Festival, and the director of Stay Gold Media, which operates across broadcasting and events.

Nicola Williams – will become Chair of the FairPlay Trading Ltd Board. She has worked for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water since 2012, where she is currently Legal and Compliance Director and Company Secretary. She is passionate about Inclusivity & Diversity in the workplace and chairs Welsh Water’s Re:Think group which is rethinking the company’s initiatives to promote an inclusive and diverse workplace. Nicola is a Trustee and Vice-Chair of Citizens Advice Rhondda Cynon Taf, and between 2015 and 2020 was a member of the Wales Committee of the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Nicola originally trained as a solicitor and worked with a City law firm, specialising in public law issues. In 2004, she relocated to Wales and became a partner in the Dispute Resolution team at a national law firm, specialising in public law and regulatory disputes and advising on issues including contract law, regulatory matters, human rights and equality issues.

Current Board member, Christopher Warner, will become Vice-chair of the FairPlay Trading Ltd Board, having provided invaluable support to the development of trading activities. Chris is Deputy Director – Constitution and Justice, Welsh Government and has been a member of the Chwarae Teg Board for five years.

Stephanie Griffiths, Commercial Director, Chwarae Teg, said:

“It’s fantastic to welcome these new Non-executive Directors whose experience, skills and capabilities will complement the Board as a whole. “All our Board and team members are committed to equality, diversity and inclusive working practices, which is exactly what we put at the heart of the consultancy and training services we offer. It’s not an add-on, or negotiable, everything we do has that focus. From improving people, process and changing mind-sets, we are committed to building organisations where everyone matters, a place where all employees are proud to belong.”

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“I welcome our three new board members, who I’m certain will have a measurable impact on our FairPlay Employer service, now and into the future. “At Chwarae Teg we have over 27 years of expertise which ensures that our FairPlay Employer approach addresses the challenges faced by businesses and delivers effective results. Our vision for the service is to establish an inclusive, equality driven culture within organisations of all sizes and sectors so that businesses can grow in a sustainable way and provide the right environment for everyone to thrive. “In the current climate and beyond, it’s vital that we are able to run a successful trading arm which really delivers for clients as well as for Chwarae Teg’s work towards delivering a gender equal Wales.”

Alison Thorne, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Chwarae Teg and FairPlay Trading Ltd Board Member, said: