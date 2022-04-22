Health Technology Wales 2021 Annual Report Highlights Covid Response

Heath Technology Wales has published its 2021 Annual Report, which describes the work they carried out in the last year to improve health and social care for the people of Wales.

Since being established in 2017, HTW has published 23 pieces of national guidance on health and social care technologies with the potential to impact 188,680 individuals each year in Wales.

In 2021 the organisation continued to assess non-medicine health and care technologies and issued six pieces of national guidance, while also supporting Welsh Government in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were appointed a collaborating partner of the Wales COVID-19 evidence centre in March 2021 and carried out a series of rapid evidence reviews and summaries on COVID-19 related topics that played a major role in supporting COVID-19 policy decision making by stakeholders.

Another key achievement was the establishment of a working partnership with Social Care Wales which led to the publication of a Social Care Action Plan aimed at mapping out how the organisation could better support the social care sector in Wales.

Professor Peter Groves, Chair of Health Technology Wales, said:

Throughout 2021 we continued to balance our commitment to supporting Welsh Government in their response to COVID-19 and carrying out our core function of selecting, appraising and promoting the adoption of non-medicine health technologies to improve the lives of people in Wales. Our vision is to continue to develop a world class HTA organisation that ensures that health technologies that have the most potential to improve the health and care of people and offer the greatest value are recognised and adopted in Wales. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners across the health and care sectors in 2022 to achieve this goal.

View the 2021 report here – https://healthtechnology.wales/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/HTW-Annual-Report-2021-final.pdf