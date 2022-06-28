HCC Promotes World-Leading Food Traceability

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has strengthened the brand integrity of the PGI Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands by engaging with local authority enforcement officers across Wales.

Representatives across Wales were updated on how the PGI designation operates for Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef and what that means for enforcement officials. Furthermore, they were given an update on the world leading trace element technology used by HCC, provided by Oritain, which provides an extra layer of traceability through the supply chain.

HCC’s Red Meat Executive Kirsten Hughes explained

‘Brand integrity is integral to the Welsh red meat brands and the whole red meat supply chain. We were pleased that local authority enforcement officers engaged in our session and we welcome their support in strengthening the integrity of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef.’ ‘Our partnership with Oritain allows HCC to quickly investigate any potential cases of food fraud. We are very happy to continue to work with all local authorities to ensure that the brand integrity of Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef is upheld and to support them with any work they undertake. ‘Customers can be assured that when they see the PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef logos, that that is exactly what they are getting.’

More information on the PGI designation can be found here: meatpromotion.wales/en/about/what-we-do/pgi-certification