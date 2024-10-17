HCC Conference 2024: Succeeding in Global and Domestic Markets

Global and domestic demand drivers for the world-leading Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands will be explored during this year’s Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) Conference, titled ‘Succeeding in global and domestic markets.’

Held on the Showground in Llanelwedd on Thursday 14 November, the event is aimed at forward-thinking stakeholders who wish to contribute to a discussion on how being market-led, and targeting the right people at the right time, can sustain the Welsh red meat industry’s market-leading position, both at home and abroad.

A range of keynote speakers will set the scene in which the sector operates, starting with a discussion on global opportunities and the Halal market, before drilling right down to retailer and consumer requirements.

Individuals from across the red meat supply chain are invited to attend the conference between 2:00-6:30pm, for an insightful refresher in producing to meet market demands.

HCC’s Laura Pickup, Head of Strategic Marketing and Connections said:

“PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef have a well-deserved global reputation for excellence and are trusted by trade customers and consumers all over the world. To maintain this position, the supply chain here in Wales must work collectively to respond to market signals in order to ensure that our red meat brands and products remain fit for purpose for the future. “Our 2024 conference will explore global and domestic demand drivers, celebrate how HCC is working in partnership with the supply chain to meet those needs, and showcase best practice from within the industry. “Delegates will benefit from gaining exclusive industry insight, and from hearing how HCC is using levy money to produce exceptional results in export and domestic markets, which includes the outstanding success of our most recent Welsh Lamb campaign.”

An expert from Sky AdSmart will feature in the line-up to explain how consumers are targeted in the digital arena, followed by retailer and farmer representatives and how they respond to market requirements.

As always, the HCC Board members will be present to answer questions from delegates, which can be submitted in advance or on the day.

Laura Pickup added:

“The event is one of the highlights of our calendar; it is an opportunity to share news and information with a range of stakeholders and catch-up with many key players from within our sector. “A warm welcome awaits all interested individuals. Look out for further details on the HCC website and social media channels.”

To register for the event contact HCC: info@hybucig.cymru / 01970 625050