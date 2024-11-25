HCC Chair Shares Farm Stock Concerns after Latest Survey Results

Maintaining lamb stocks must be the Welsh red meat industry’s prime concern as a new survey reveals the national flock now stands at the lowest level it has been for thirteen years, the Chair of Hybu Cig Cymru- Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) told farming representatives at the Royal Welsh Show Winter Fair.

“The flock figure of around 8.7 million recorded for the last two years is the lowest level since 2011,” said Cath Smith. Critical mass of farms and flock was vital to the Welsh industry’s communities and way of life. “Maintenance of that flock level must be our overriding concern; we must really work hard to protect these numbers going forward.”

Referring to the newly released Welsh Government June Farming Survey, she said there were 8.75 million head of sheep and lambs in Wales in June 2024, an increase of one per cent when compared to June 2023 but still trending eight per cent below 2021 levels.

“And the number of ewes for future breeding was down one per cent on the year- and fewer breeding sheep will inevitably mean fewer lambs in the next lamb crop,” said Cath Smith.

Statistics from the June survey indicated the total number of cattle and calves in Wales was 1,089,800 – this represents a decrease of 2.4% from the figure for June 2023, with decreases in the beef herd more pronounced than dairy.

“In the coming weeks, HCC will be analysing these results in detail to see what this might mean for our economic sustainability and likely future livestock trends. “We know that farm input costs and farmgate returns will continue to influence intentions but we also know that sector confidence and optimism in the market will drive change- and now, more than ever, this sector needs confidence and reassurance to put the brakes on decline and build stability for the future of our Welsh family farms and its red meat supply chain,” she said.

Cath Smith said the red meat industry needed to future-proof the Welsh generational family farm way of life.

“Let’s look at the tools the industry can access. HCC’s Welsh Lamb and Welsh Beef brands are central to the success of the Welsh industry of the future. Customers- here, across the UK and across the world- trust our products when they see the bright blue and green logo. They trust where that meat has come from because of its unique traceability credentials.”

The Welsh livestock industry was already leading the world in sustainable red meat production.

“But alongside our important work on the journey to net zero, and our incredible work championing environmental sustainability on the global stage, must sit the most vital work of all- on domestic economic sustainability. “So how do we then continue to achieve world leading environmental performance, animal welfare and assurance and take on the competition, fuelled, as many are, by intensive farming systems? “By putting our shoulders together- all of us concerned- and driving forward.”

Cath Smith announced the launch of HCC’s new Vision document, following on from the previous Vision 2025 pan-industry strategic blueprint.

“With your help, it will complement the passion evident throughout this industry and be a bold, ambitious and confident prospectus for the long-term future of Welsh livestock farming.”

She said the new Vision would identify routes to help a unified industry embrace new strategic opportunities and address challenges and risks for trade, production, and processing of red meat from Wales.