Worshipful Company of Distillers to Visit Wales for Historic Penderyn Inspection

City of London Livery Company The Worshipful Company of Distillers is set to exercise its right set out in its Royal Charter of 1638 signed by King James Ⅱ to inspect the Penderyn Distillery in Aberdare.

The Worshipful Company of Distillers will be supported by Officers and members of The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales. All Liverymen will be dressed in traditional Livery dress of full Livery Gowns and Medallions.

Nick Carr, Master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers said:

“The Worshipful Company of Distillers is looking forward to exercising its ancient right, granted to it under its Royal Charter signed by King James Ⅱ IN 1638 to “Inspect” the Penderyn Distillery. Inspections today are entirely symbolic and a colourful reminder of the historic role of Livery Companies governing all aspects of their trade. The Inspecting Master (and Immediate Past Master of the Company), Mr Lorne Mackillop, will leave no sample untested.”

Henry Gilbert, Master of the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales, said:

“We are looking forward to supporting our London colleagues in this visit to Wales as they carry out the first inspection of a Distillery in Wales in 400 years.”

Stephen Davies, Managing Director of The Welsh Whisky Company, said: