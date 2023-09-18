Have Your Say on Second Home and Long-term Empty Property Council Tax Premiums

A consultation has launched asking for your views on what level of council tax premiums should be charged on long-term empty properties and second homes in Ceredigion. Currently, there is a 25% extra charge on top of the normal level of council tax for second homes and long-term empty properties in the county.

In Ceredigion, 33,856 properties are responsible for paying council tax. Of these, 2,289 (6.8%) are either second homes or long-term empty properties. Most second homes are located around the coastal areas, with long-term empty properties generally being seen in more urban areas.

Ceredigion County Council wants to hear from you on the future level for these council tax premiums, including what impacts any change could have on local communities, the Welsh language, tourism and the economy.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said:

“It is vitally important that we hear from you, the general public, on what you think would be the best approach for our council tax premiums.. Addressing the issues of second homes, holiday homes ownership and the conversion of residential properties to holiday lets is a priority within the Council’s approved 2022-2027 Corporate Strategy. This and increasing the supply and range of affordable housing in Ceredigion forms a key part of our Corporate Wellbeing Objective to create sustainable, green and well-connected communities. I would encourage everyone who lives and works in Ceredigion to complete our survey, so we can hear your thoughts on how to address the matter.”

The consultation will run for six weeks and will close on 29 October. Submit your views online here: https://forms.office.com/e/WJgQnxW2P6

Paper copies, easy-read and large print versions are available in all Ceredigion libraries and leisure centres, including the mobile library vans.

If you need to get in touch with us or need information in other formats, contact us on 01545 570881 or email [email protected] or visit our webpage: Consultation on Second Home and Long-term Empty Property Council Tax Premiums