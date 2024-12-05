Halen Môn Invests in Winter Tourism With Wild Seaweed Bathing and Stargazing

Halen Môn, the Anglesey sea salt company, has launched a new wild seaweed bathing and stargazing experience at its site overlooking the Menai Strait.

The new event marks the reopening of an extended wild seaweed bathing visitor experience – the first in Wales – using recycled wooden barrels filled with warm, distilled water from the Halen Môn sea salt process and seaweed.

Over the summer months, in preparation for welcoming more visitors to the site during the winter, Halen Môn has invested in additional barrels, new landscaping for the site and a new outdoor covered area for refreshments. The wild seaweed bathing barrels all face out to sea, making the most of the site’s unique views.

Halen Môn brand director, Jess Lea-Wilson said:

“For hundreds of years people have been bathing in seaweed for its restorative and healing properties. Using barrels which have been recycled from the whisky industry, our own pure water and organic seaweed, we’ve created a sustainable visitor experience and we’re thrilled that it’s proved to be so successful that we’ve been able to increase our capacity this year. “With the popularity of wild swimming and outdoor bathing, we’re pleased to be able to add to Anglesey's winter visitor offer. “To celebrate the re-opening, we’re also launching ‘Barrels of Goodness’ – a chance for anyone locally to nominate someone, through our website, that they think deserves the rest and rejuvenation of a free wild seaweed bath,” she said.

The Halen Môn wild seaweed bathing stargazing experience is being led by Dani Robertson, dark sky officer for Snowdonia National Park Authority and author of All through the night, a book all about the importance of darkness.

As darkness falls, Dani will be sharing stories from Wales and around the world which can be found in the night skies. In line with the theme of her book, she will also share why darkness is so beneficial to the human body and mind – as well as the importance of protecting our night skies.

Dani explained:

“We’ll be learning about, and celebrating the excitement and adventure of darkness – from constellations and cultures to myths and legends. There’s a lot to explore, but it’s also about an appreciation that darkness is fast disappearing from our modern world. It’s a vital, wonderful resource that we all need for our wellbeing and for the health of the planet,” she said.

The Starry Night Wild Seaweed Bathing events run on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December and daytime wild seaweed bathing is available daily. For more information and to book online visit Halen Môn

Offering behind the scenes tours, the Halen Môn Saltcote and visitor centre are an award-winning visitor destination. Halen Môn is a B Corp-accredited business which supplies artisan food and drink products to major retailers in the UK, home cooks, manufacturers and top restaurants. In recognition of its unique qualities, Halen Môn sea salt has also been awarded Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status for Europe and the UK.