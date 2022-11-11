Gwynt Glas and South Wales Ports Combine Strength in Preparation for Multi-billion Floating Wind Industry

Gwynt Glas Offshore Wind Farm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports, and Wales’ largest energy port, the Port of Milford Haven, to ready the ports for the future needs of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

Gwynt Glas is a joint venture partnership between EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy. The proposed floating offshore wind farm would generate 1GW of low carbon green energy in the Celtic Sea.

Under the MoU, information and industry knowledge will be shared to investigate the potential opportunities for manufacture, assembly, load-out and servicing for the Gwynt Glas project from the key South Wales Ports of Port Talbot and Milford Haven. This collaborative approach demonstrates a major commitment to supporting economic growth, investment and maximising social value in the region.

Claire Gilchrist, EDF Renewables’ Offshore Development Manager said:

“This MoU is an excellent opportunity for our industries to learn from one another as we develop our plans for Gwynt Glas. We need to understand the current level and type of infrastructure that is available at the ports to accurately reflect the opportunities and challenges to be faced, to enable the successful delivery of floating offshore wind at scale.”

Andrew Harston, ABP Regional Director, Wales and Short Sea Ports, said:

“ABP’s port facilities at Port Talbot are at the heart of realising Wales’ ambitious vision for Floating Offshore Wind in the Celtic Sea and the new manufacturing industry that this will deliver for Wales. We are delighted to be working with EDF Renewables UK, DP Energy and the Port of Milford Haven on the Gwynt Glas project, which is such a vital part of the UK’s progress to net zero.”

Steven Edwards, the Port of Milford Haven’s Commercial Director added:

“We are very proud to be working with EDF Renewables UK and DP Energy to support the Gwynt Glas proposal for low carbon energy. We are embracing opportunities for the benefit of the Pembrokeshire economy, and the goal to achieve net zero.

Working collaboratively is crucial to supporting these ambitions in Wales, and the Milford Haven Waterway has the opportunity to play a pivotal role in this.”

Chris Williams, DP Energy’s Head of Development UK said:

“As Wales transitions to net zero, we are committed to working with local industry and keen to maximise local benefits. Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea will not only generate renewable energy, support our energy security but also protect jobs and create new ones. These MoU’s with the Port of Milford Haven and ABP Port Talbot demonstrate our intention to focus on a local supply chain and support long-term skilled local jobs in coastal regions.”

Gwynt Glas will provide power for approximately 927,400 homes* and make a significant contribution to The Crown Estate’s ambitions for 4GW of capacity in the Celtic Sea.