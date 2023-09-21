Gwynedd Dementia Centre for People Living with Dementia and Their Unpaid Carers Comes to Bangor

A new service, the Gwynedd Dementia Centre, has joined the Ageing and Dementia Health and Well-being Hub at Bangor University. One of six Dementia Centres across North Wales, the centre offers tailored information, education, advice, and long-term support for people living with dementia, their unpaid carers, and family.

The Centre now forms part of the Ageing and Dementia Health and Well-being Hub, bringing the Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC) research team together with local services to deliver a programme of post-diagnostic support to people living with dementia and their carers. The hub is currently host to several research aligned support groups, such as the Rare Dementia Support Group and the Bangor University Dementia Educators (the Caban group).

To celebrate the opening of the Gwynedd (Bangor) Dementia Centre all are welcome to visit the Hub at Ardudwy Building on Normal Site, Holyhead Road, Bangor on Thursday 5th October, between 10am to 4.30pm, to learn about the centre and the support available and about the work of the DSDC research team.

Ffion Travis, who coordinates the Gwynedd Dementia Centres explains;

“The centres are part of the Dementia North Wales Memory Support Pathway which aims to streamline dementia support for people in North Wales. Anybody can visit the centres. We are here to give you support, information, and advice; you do not need a referral or recent diagnosis of dementia.”

For more information, and to find your nearest Dementia Centre, please contact 01492 542212. To learn more about the types of activities and support available at the Dementia Centres you can visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DementiaCentresGogleddCymru

Gwynedd Virtual Dementia Tour

There will also be the opportunity to have a virtual reality experience on the dementia simulator (bus) which is visiting the centre on the 5th of October. The dementia simulator gives a person with a healthy brain an experience of what dementia might be like. It will be an invaluable experience to help better understand how people with dementia navigate environments, tasks, and the senses. Booking is essential for the bus, and spaces are limited. Please contact Emma Quaeck ([email protected]) or call 07768 988095.