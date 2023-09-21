Swansea Business Instructed to Lead on Significant City Development

Leading Swansea-based property management agency, RJ Chartered Surveyors, has been instructed to deal with the lettings and overall management of an eagerly anticipated commercial development in North-East Swansea.

Swansea East Trade Park, owned by Day’s Property Holdings, will be a transformative addition to the Llansamlet retail landscape and will offer a range of opportunities for national brands wanting to gain a presence in Swansea.

This 100,000 sqft commercial development is strategically located in the heart of Swansea’s bustling enterprise zone, parallel to ASDA Swansea Superstore. It will comprise of 17 units, two of which will have drive-through capabilities. The development will have direct access off Clase Road and enough space for 212 vehicles; with work scheduled to begin early 2024.

Nick Founds, Commercial Surveyor and Associate Director at RJ Chartered Surveyors, said:

“This is huge for Swansea. The appetite for high-spec units by national brands and local businesses has been high for several years; but the space hasn’t been available in Swansea, until now. “We’ve already had significant interest from national brands, and are confident that the development will attract strong names to the area; as well as offer space for local businesses to expand or re-locate.”

The square footage per unit ranges from 2,000 sq.ft to 20,000 sq.ft, with opportunities for multi-use units from hospitality and retail to warehousing.

Michael McCarry, of Day’s Property Holdings, said:

“This land was a brownfield site for several years, but we jumped at the opportunity to purchase it when it went out to tender by Swansea Council. Its potential was clear to us, and we are positive that it will bring even more big brands to Swansea, along with further job opportunities for locals. “The city is growing rapidly and we’re proud to be part of its evolution with this development.”

SA1 based, RJ Chartered Surveyors, currently manage several commercial developments across South Wales, including, Llys Cae Felin in Fforestfach, St David’s Industrial Estate in Llansamlet and Ethos (office building) in SA1 .Its services within the Swansea East Trade Park includes agency work and commercial property management once the units are let.

Day’s Property Holdings ltd, is the parent company of Swansea-based Day’s Motor Group, a Swansea based family business since 1926. The group now employs over 600 staff and has an annual turnover in excess of £260 million. The development of Swansea East Trade Park, will further grow the business’s property portfolio that expands from Exeter in the South West to Southampton in the South to Sheffield in the North.