Gwent Wildlife Trust Flies the Nest to Set up Home at Mamhilad Park Estate

Gwent Wildlife Trust has relocated to Mamhilad Park Estate. The leading conservation charity has taken a five-year lease on a 1,440 sq ft open plan office that has been refurbished and fitted-out by Johnsey Estates UK.

As a charity dedicated to nurturing and restoring wildlife, Gwent Wildlife Trust is a part of a network of Wildlife Trusts across the UK. The Trust owns and manage over 33 nature reserves covering 450 Ha in Gwent, all freely open to the public, and supports other landowners and communities to manage land for wildlife. The 30-strong team covers Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and the eastern parts of Caerphilly.

Liz Stokes, Programme Manager said:

“Our former offices in Monmouthshire served us well but as our services evolve and the team grows we needed a new head office that could offer more space, flexible terms and a location to help us on our mission to protect wildlife and our natural environment. “Mamhilad really is the perfect nest in a great location for us to scale-up and deliver on our strategic objective to work with more businesses to help them to deliver green goals and provide solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss. Literally located in the centre of Gwent, it is a thriving business park with a great ecosystem that is also easily accessible for our team to service all of our nature reserves in the area. What’s more, we are surrounded by the most beautiful scenery and nature so it is a really lovely place to work and reflects our values perfectly.”

Peter Downes, Operations Manager for Johnsey Estates UK said:

“We are delighted to welcome Gwent Wildlife Trust to Mamhilad. Their decision to base their team here is a great endorsement of our business park as a home for business that offers great workspace in a natural haven with plenty of green space and wildlife.”

Situated to the east of Pontypool, adjacent to the A4042 (T) dual carriageway, Mamhilad Park Estate links directly to Junctions 25A and 26 of the M4 motorway. Space ranges from 180 square feet up to adaptable open plan suites at 4,250 square feet with flexible leases or longer-term arrangements if required. Units up to 75,000 sq ft are currently available.