Fast-Growing Law Firm Moves into Flintshire with New Office in Mold

A fast-growing North Wales and Cheshire law firm is opening its first office in Flintshire with the acquisition of new premises in Mold.

Swayne Johnson have taken over extensive premises close to the centre of town on New Street which will initially house a team of seven lawyers and two support staff.

The firm, which was founded in Denbigh over 150 years ago, has its headquarters in St Asaph and offices in Denbigh, Ruthin, Llandudno and Tattenhall, near Chester, with a staff of 55.

The three-storey property, formerly an estate agents, requires some renovation work but an official opening is planned for December and it will be fully staffed by the New Year.

Swayne Johnson Director Lynette Viney-Passig, Head of their Private Client department, the largest of its kind in North Wales, said:

“We have wanted to open an office in Mold for a number of years – it has just been a matter of finding the right place. “We have looked at a few premises but this building, just yards from the centre of town, is perfect for us and is part of our continued expansion which has seen us grow from two offices to six in the last 15 years. “A Mold office will extend our reach in into North East Wales and is the perfect opportunity to service new and existing clients in the area, work with local businesses and continue to attract talented individuals who are dedicated to providing clients with expert advice in their specialist field. “As a high street firm, we are very much looking forward to becoming an active part of the community in Mold and the surrounding areas. “It is such a thriving and vibrant town with two weekly markets, a livestock auction and an unusually high number of independent shops. “The Private Client team in Mold will be headed up by Sally Johnson, a Welsh-speaker from Flint, who went to Ysgol Maes Garmon in Mold. The other lawyers based here are also from Flintshire”.

Sally, who joined Swayne Johnson this summer, specialises in private client work and is highly experienced having worked in the field for over 20 years.

She said:

“I know the town really well and it is a great place with plenty going on, so I am really excited to be involved in the firm’s continued growth with the opening of the new Mold office, and to play a part in developing strong local links within the community. “We offer a wide range of services and we have a lot of experience with specialists in most areas of the law including commercial, property, agriculture and litigation and two of only three Court of Protection lawyers in Wales. “Swayne Johnson are a firm that appreciates technical knowledge and experience because the most important part of the job is knowing the law and being able to apply it for your client. “It’s the personal element of what we do and how we can help people that I like – you can see you’re making a positive difference in their lives.”

Sally will be joined in the Mold office by two more Flintshire locals, Bethan Hughes, from Carmel, and Alex Nash, from Greenfield.

Bethan, a talented footballer with Northop Hall Ladies in the North Wales Women’s Premier League, is part of a strong Private Client team which also includes Alex who originally graduated in Archaeology at University College London before switching to the law.

Lynette added: