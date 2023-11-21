Welsh Law Firm Experiences 30% Growth Following Significant New Hires

Commercial law firm Darwin Gray is experiencing a significant period of success, having grown in numbers by 30% in the past 12 months alone, and welcoming new members to all levels and parts of the firm, including senior solicitors, trainees and support staff.

The firm’s recent successes signify considerable positive change for Darwin Gray, including the opening of its north Wales office in Bangor, multiple award wins, and being named amongst the top law firms of 2023 by The Times.

Managing Partner, Fflur Jones, said:

“We are proud of the talent we retain and attract to Darwin Gray. The success of the firm is down to the hard work and dedication of our team and we are delighted to invest in so many new hires, and continue to nurture the incredible emerging legal talent that we have here in Wales.”

Fflur added:

“Our new recruitment has also seen our Welsh language capabilities increase across the firm, as we continue to deliver for our clients bilingually.”

As part of the firm’s growth strategy, Darwin Gray’s Corporate & Commercial team has doubled in size in the past 6 months, including welcoming Solicitor, Rich Craven and Senior Associate, Rhodri Evans, who brings a wealth of experience, particularly in corporate acquisitions, disposals and governance issues. The team were shortlisted in the Insider Wales Dealmakers Awards 2023, following a successful year of working with clients on M&A transactions.

New arrivals to the firm in the past 12 months also include Solicitors Nicole Brendel and Bríd Price, who have joined the Employment & HR team, along with HR Consultant, Seren Trigg, increasing the Employment and HR team’s numbers to 9. The Commercial Property team has also welcomed Associate Elin Davies, who is based in the firm’s north Wales office.

With new members joining at all levels, Darwin Gray’s trainee intake is also at an all-time high, with five new trainees recently joining the firm.

The firm’s success also continues across the Welsh legal sector, having been shortlisted in three categories for the Wales Legal Awards 2023. The Employment, Commercial Property and Corporate & Commercial teams all eagerly wait to see who will be named winners at the Awards at the end of the month.

Darwin Gray was also recently ranked amongst the top Welsh and UK law firms in The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners legal directories, highlighting a record number of the firm’s individuals at various levels, including “leading individuals”, “next generation lawyers”, “associates to watch” and “rising stars”.

Fflur Jones concluded: