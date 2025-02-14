GS Verde Supports the Launch of Wales Week Ireland

GS Verde Group is supporting the launch of Wales Week Ireland, a new addition to the ever-growing Wales Week initiative which now operates in 23 locations worldwide.

Taking place from Saturday 22nd February to Saturday 8th March 2025, Wales Week Ireland will celebrate Welsh culture, business, and innovation, with St David's Day on 1st March as the focal point of the programme.

The success of Wales Week London has set an inspiring benchmark for this initiative. Over its eight-year history, Wales Week London has achieved:

75,000 attendees

A reach of 11.9 million

782 events hosted in 155 venues

Mike Jordan, Co-Founder of Wales Week, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Wales Week Ireland to the ever-expanding family of Wales Week celebrations. Building on the incredible momentum of Wales Week London and our many other global events, this new addition reinforces the growing demand to celebrate Wales, its culture, business, and innovation – on an international stage. The success of Wales Week is a testament to the passion and enthusiasm of the Welsh diaspora and our global partners, and it's fantastic to see that same energy now bringing Wales Week to Ireland.”

GS Verde Group's support for Wales Week Ireland aligns with its commitment to fostering connections between Wales and Ireland. Since launching in Ireland in 2023, GS Verde has established a strong foothold in the region, accelerated by the acquisition of IFT in 2023. This has reinforced the Group's position as a key player in the business communities of both nations.

Nigel Greenaway, CEO of GS Verde Group, said:

“As a business proudly founded in Wales and now operating across the UK and Ireland, we are thrilled to support the launch of Wales Week Ireland. This initiative is an important step in celebrating the cultural and business connections between our nations, while offering Welsh organisations a unique platform to grow their influence and opportunities in Ireland. Wales Week Ireland builds on a fantastic legacy, and we are proud to be part of its inaugural year.”

The inaugural Wales Week Ireland will feature a programme of events, hosted in partnership with organisations such as PwC, the Welsh Government, and others. From business networking events to cultural celebrations, the initiative will provide a platform to showcase the best of Wales while strengthening business and cultural ties with Ireland.

GS Verde Group said it was committed to helping Wales Week Ireland grow into a flagship annual event, ensuring that the partnership between Wales and Ireland continues to thrive.

For more updates on Wales Week Ireland, follow GS Verde Group and Wales Week platforms.