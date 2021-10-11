Growth Prompts New Marketing Appointment for Skills Centre

Clara Edwards has been appointed as Marketing & Communications Manager for leading construction skills and training provider, The Skills Centre.

As the marketing lead within the business, Clara will advise on strategic marketing development, as well as managing all its communications and promotions planning, brand development, internal communications and digital activity.

The Skills Centre is headquartered in Cardiff and provides construction training opportunities at its six centres located around London, including at Earls Court and Olympic Park, as well as a recently opened skills centre in the West Midlands. The Skills Centre partners with major developers and contractors such as British Land, Transport for London, JCB, Lendlease, Mace and others to offer training with direct pathways to jobs, for those looking to start a career in the construction sector.

New developments include centres also being planned in the North East of England, Liverpool, the South West and in Wales; which also involve partnerships with major contractors and leading developers to help attract and up-skill the next generation of workers in the construction sector.

Clara said of her appointment:

“This is an ambitious business with a genuine purpose at its core. I am already in awe of the positive impact it has on each local community it operates within, and the tangible difference The Skills Centre continues to make on the lives of the people within those communities. “I hope to be able to properly tell these amazing success stories in these areas and beyond, encouraging key construction stakeholders to continue to engage with us and to attract more and more people on to our programmes. The work of The Skills Centre is truly transformational for many, and it is an inspiring place to be.”

Clara added:

“This is a new role for The Skills Centre at a time when it is experiencing exceptional growth. We have the opportunity to really maximise what has already been achieved and to leverage its hard-earned reputation to energise people and the sector as a whole – I couldn’t be more pleased to be here.”

The Birmingham City University marketing graduate joins The Skills Centre after working as Publicity & Events Co-ordinator for the Centre of Excellence in Emerging Tech at the University of South Wales; and has also had previous marketing roles at DevOps Group, Cerebral Palsy Cymru and Conscious Solutions.

CEO of The Skills Centre, Jon Howlin, said: