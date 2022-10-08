Growth for Local Estate Planning Firm as They Secure New Office Space in Newport

Kingsman Associates, a specialist Estate Planning advisory firm, acquires a new office space on Clytha Park Road, Newport, following continued growth and recruitment for the business.

Previously based in Risca, Kingsman Associates is a specialist Will-Writing and Estate Planning company with a strong local reputation, providing excellent work for both private and business clients.

Established in 2005 as a sole trader, the firm was later acquired by Paul Winterflood in July 2018 with a core focus of utilising his industry experience to create an ambitious growth plan for the well-regarded firm.

The successful implementation of the growth strategy led to further recruitment of support staff and a dedicated Estate Planning Consultant in 2020.

With recruitment continuing into 2021 and the appointment of a new shareholder, the firm quickly began to outgrow its office space on Commercial Street, Risca.

Seeking advice from M4 Property Consultants, Kingsman Associates were able to secure a new office space that suited their business needs and supports the firm in their future growth endeavours.

Showing his excitement for the new office space, Paul Winterflood described the driving forces behind the decision to move to a new business premises:

“Location, access and space were the key drivers in our decision.” “We expect to continue with our growth plans in the coming years, and the new space will allow for additional recruitment to support our expanding reach in the local financial services sector.”

The firm now benefits from a fantastic location on Clytha Park Road, within walking distance of Newport City Centre in a busy district of local organisations.

“The convenience of operating in the midst of other professional services adds instant credibility to our arrival.”

Claire Bignell, Assistant Surveyor at M4 Property Consultants who aided in securing the new location, observed the growing demand for serviced offices within the city centre:

“With large numbers of businesses having returned to in-person working, and recent developments in Newport such as the refurbished offices spaces in Newport Market, we have seen a large growth in demand for central business premises.”

She continued,