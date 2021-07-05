Growth at Aspire 2Be Sees Several Senior Promotions

Following a period of significant growth, Swansea based Aspire 2Be, an international award-winning learning technology company, has made several senior promotions to its management team.

In a year that has seen the business successfully pivot its offering to deliver more of its training online, Aspire 2Be has continued to grow. To support this growth, the business has moved to implement a new, dynamic approach to the company hierarchy, supporting the company’s vision to promote talent from within.

The changes include former Education Partner, Simon Pridham, becoming Managing Director as co-owner and co-founder Jeremy Stephens has decided to retire. Simon is joined, in the new-look management team, by Matt Smith, who has been promoted to Learning & Development Business Partner, and Andries Pretorious as Wellbeing & Innovation Business Partner. They are joined by former award winning Headteacher, Derek Peaple, who heads up Aspire 2Be London.

Speaking about the restructure, new Managing Director, Simon Pridham said

“Aspire 2Be is like a family, and we are keen to continue our vision of empowering staff to grow within the company, and so it gives me great pleasure in welcoming Matt, Derek and Andries to the management team at a very exciting time of growth for our business.”

The new structure aims to encourage and enable all staff to grow and progress within the business without being constrained by role or band limitations. Rather, a culture of empowerment has been created whereby it is possible for any member of staff to progress within the business according to their own efforts and development. The introduction of key initiatives such as performance management, personal and professional development pathways and a bespoke wellbeing programme intend to support this model.

In addition to the promotions, the business has also moved to make some strategic appointments, with Kathryn Stevenson joining the business as Sales & Marketing Lead and a new role created for a Business Administration Apprentice.

Mr Pridham added:

“This emphasis on promotion from within, along with external appointments to enhance the expertise and skill set of the team, has thus far proved successful and will provide the basis for future growth, development and success. We have ambitious plans for the business, and I feel we are building the ideal team to deliver those goals”.

Aspire 2Be has significant growth plans in the years ahead with several contract and partnership announcements expected in the coming months.