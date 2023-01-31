In this Growing Mid Wales Partnership discussion, brought to you by Business News Wales, host Carwyn Jones speaks with Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member of Powys County Council and Councillor Clive Davies, Cabinet Member of Ceredigion County Council to discuss the deal and the opportunities it will bring to business and community across Wales.

About Growing Mid Wales

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The partnership seeks to represent the region's interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion.

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ‘light touch' mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

Objectives

Encourage interaction with businesses, higher and further education, and with public and private sector stakeholders

Identify key themes and sectors, and priorities for investment.

Support business led innovation, enterprise and investment in Mid Wales.

Secure wider collaborative and transformational working with key partners organisations and the business community

Agree roles, responsibilities and improved delivery arrangements in the promotion of economic development.

Ensure broad input and engagement that will help advise on the Growth Deal

