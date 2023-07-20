Green Taxi Project Reaches Final Destination

A pilot project has helped give 68 taxi drivers a world travelling taste of greener transport.

Denbighshire County Council’s pilot Green Taxi Project has completed its final low emissions mileage, supporting taxi firms across the county who are looking to cut their own carbon footprints.

The Council was one of the select few local authorities in Wales taking part in the Welsh Government funded scheme

Beginning during autumn 2021m the project initially included the use of four wheelchair-accessible Nissan Dynamo E-NV200 taxis to use as part of the ‘try before you buy scheme’.

Hackney licensed taxi drivers were able to try vehicle free of charge for 30 days, including free electric charging at specific locations in the county, vehicle licensing, breakdown cover and insurance.

Feedback from the taxi drivers regarding long distance work, saw a Kia EV6 added to the options.

The vehicle can cover up to 328 miles on a single charge to allow taxi drivers to confidently work a complete shift including airport transfers without the need for charging.

Final mileage for the project saw the taxis cover roughly the distance of three and a half times around the world at 88,086 miles.

The number of trips taken to support how greener taxi transport can help cut emissions finished at 12,760 individual journeys, operating across Rhyl, Prestatyn, St Asaph, Denbigh, Ruthin, Corwen and Llangollen.

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport, said: