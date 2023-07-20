Deloitte Announces Director Promotions in Wales

Deloitte continues to invest in its UK-wide business by promoting six people to director in Wales, where a total of 405 people have been promoted across all grades and businesses this month.

The six directors are James Bartlett and Clare Skivens in Audit & Assurance, Matt Alps and Meg Watt in Tax & Legal, Nicola Moorcroft in Risk Advisory and Cen Thomas in Financial Advisory.

Ian Howse, senior partner for Wales at Deloitte, said:

“This is a phenomenal achievement for these new directors. I am delighted that so many of our 1700 people in Wales are achieving their ambitions and at the same time continuing to serve our amazing client base locally and globally.”

Lizzie Hill, practice senior partner for the South West and Wales at Deloitte, said:

“This is a momentous occasion for me – my first promotions announcement which includes an incredible six directors and over 400 promotions across our offices in Wales. These are landmark promotions and reflect a significant achievement for all those involved. Huge congratulations to all our people who have been promoted this year. “I am passionate about the development of our people and working alongside Ian to increase the breadth and depth of experience in Wales. Nurturing our people and ensuring they have a happy and fulfilled career is important to me, and I am extremely proud of how our people support our local communities.”

Deloitte in the UK

Across the UK Deloitte has promoted 101 people to partner. Of the new promotions, 40 (39.6%) are women, increasing the total number of Deloitte’s women partners to 386 (29%).

18 new partners are from ethnic minority* backgrounds, equating to 18% of the promotions. Of those, three new partners are Black, totalling 15 Black partners in the UK. Overall, there are now 131 partners identifying as ethnic minority, representing 10% of the firm’s total partners*.

Promotions across business areas

The firm’s audit & assurance business has promoted 30 new partners, while 14 new partners were promoted in risk advisory, 14 in consulting, 23 in tax & legal, 17 in financial advisory and three in central management.

Richard Houston, senior partner and chief executive, said:

“Congratulations to all our new partners and all our colleagues who were promoted over the past year. “I am immensely proud of the talent in our firm and am committed to continuing to invest in their future success. Promotions are an important part, but in addition, we’ve invested in enhanced policies on parental leave, bereavement and menopause, alongside fully funded private medical insurance for all our people. “While we still have progress to make, I’m especially pleased to see increased representation of women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds among our most senior leaders. Creating an inclusive workplace remains a critical priority and we continue to take action to ensure we have a strong, diverse pipeline of talent.”

External partner hires and overall promotions

Deloitte in the UK also doubled the number of new external hires at partner level from 30 to 67 in the past financial year. Of the external partner hires, 29 (43%) were women, 10 (15%) identified as ethnic minority and one partner is Black.

The total number of UK partners now stands at 1,315 – up 8% from 1,218 last year.

Overall, the firm promoted over 7,200 people (30%) across all grades and business areas.