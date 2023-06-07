Green Economy Wales Launch Second Edition of Sustainable Tourism

Green Economy Wales have launched their second edition of their brand-new sustainable tourism dedicated hub.

A comprehensive monthly guide showcasing best practice, key findings, exclusive interviews and written features for those embracing sustainable tourism, the objective of the dedicated hub is to provide knowledgeable insight and inspire future generations to adopt more sustainable practices.

Here is everything to look forward to in edition two of sustainable tourism.

In a special panel discussion, former First Minister Carwyn Jones is joined by Adrian Barsby, Vice Chair of Wales Tourism Alliance and Andy Middleton, Chief Exploration Officer at TYF, who gave their thoughts on what sustainable tourism means to them, what they believe needs to be done to drive the industry forward and how the industry is contributing to climate change and our personal responsibilities we need to consider, plus so much more.

Next up, Green Economy Wales explore various tech innovations and the reasons why they are revolutionising sustainable travel, along with how they are shaping the future of our tourism industry and why it’s important to embrace the use of technology.

Recognising its role in both contributing to and mitigating climate change, a global movement has emerged, focusing on fostering sustainable tourism practices. At the forefront of this movement is the Tourism Green Growth Pledge, which has several key principles which is more than worth a read.

They also delve into the significance of the Sustainable Tourism Self-Assessment Toolkit that has emerged as a valuable resource, such as its key components and how it empowers business owners and stakeholders to enhance their sustainability performance.

If you are unsure, feeling uncertain or overwhelmed about where to begin your journey towards sustainability, not to worry, as you can download their comprehensive, yet easily digestible resource packs covering water, waste, travel, supply chains and energy.

Hear from Alistair Handyside MBE, Executive Chair of The Professional Association of Self-Caterers UK, about the opportunities and challenges his members are facing on their sustainability journey and why sustainability is good for business.

Green Economy Wales also spoke with Neil Kedward, Founder & Managing Director of Seren, about his passion for sustainability and his journey from buying a hotel in need of renovation, to creating one of the most well-respected hotel and hospitality businesses in Wales.

Katherine Henderson Bowen, who runs a small hospitality business in Manorbier, Pembrokeshire, called Sea Breeze Beach House, is another who shared her story about her sustainability journey and why smaller businesses can implement small changes that can make a difference in local communities.

Bonnie Rowley, Managing Director at Glaslyn Ice Cream Parlour alongside Stu Meades, Managing Director at Greener Edge, also provided a fascinating interview by explaining who they are as businesses, why Glaslyn is committed to achieving a carbon-free zone, how Glaslyn and Greener Edge came together and why it is so vitally important that Snowdonia becomes a carbon-free zone.

Two new funds are now available known as ‘The Sector Development Fund’ and ‘The Sustainability Innovation Fund’ that will go a long way in supporting the sustainable tourism industry, with everything you need to know on the Green Economy Wales website.

BMW UK and National Parks UK have announced the next phase of their Recharge in Nature partnership with Llyn Tegid, Wales’ largest natural lake which is set to benefit. Hear from Chris Brownridge, CEO of BMW UK and Naomi Conway, Director of National Parks Partnership about why that is the case.

Another feature not to be missed is Wales’ curiosity to becoming a world leading eco-tourism destination, with the Welsh Government and other organisations such as Visit Wales and The Wales Tourism Alliance joining forces.

A very familiar face to so many, singer and activist Charlotte Church has recently opened ‘The Dreaming Retreat’, nestled in the spectacular surroundings of the Elan Valley in the heart of Wales. Read all about why it offers an escape from the complexity of modern life, connecting people back to the land, to themselves and to their journeys.

Last but certainly not least, their support and resource centre has everything you need with the latest news from organisations such as The Wales Tourism Alliance, Visit Pembrokeshire, Visit Mid Wales, MWT Cymru, North Wales Tourism and UK Hospitality.

They would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has provided key contributions and insight into the edition and for supporting the tourism sector, here in Wales.

Visit the website: greeneconomy.wales/sustainable-tourism

If you would like to be involved in future monthly editions, contact editor, Mark Powney.

Email: [email protected]