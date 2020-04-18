Gravells Kia Kidwelly Offers Free Grocery Pick-up Service to Support Those in Need

Staff at Gravells Kia Kidwelly has been supporting the local community by delivering groceries to those who are vulnerable or self-isolating in the area.

Charlotte Gravell, staff member and volunteer for the Community Action Group for Kidwelly and Mynydd-y-Garreg, has partnered with ‘Burns Parc y Bocs Farm Shop’ to allow those affected to place an order for their groceries over the phone. Gravells Kia will then pick up the groceries and drop them to the customer’s door in the Kia e-Niro.

Charlotte, Marketing Manager at Gravells Kia Kidwelly, added:

“With supermarket slots hard to come by and the majority of elderly not often online, we thought it would be great to help deliver to these vulnerable residents. We’re so pleased to be able to support the community during these unprecedented times and we really hope this helps make a difference!”

Gravells Kidwelly is taking special precautions when delivering the groceries, such as handling the items with gloves and placing the groceries outside the door before knocking and stepping away.