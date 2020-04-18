How to Get Through Lockdown, for Adventurers at Home

Adventure Tours UK has been getting creative to help adventurers at home to stay positive throughout the lockdown period. This Easter holiday was like no other we’ve seen before. The usual plans to spend time with family, go camping with friends or discover a new destination on a longer adventure have all been postponed. Following social distancing measures can be tough. So how do we enjoy our time at home and avoid the temptation to break lockdown rules?

Creating adventures at home Adventure Tours UK believes this is the perfect time to get creative and make your own adventures. Co-founders Claire and Jim, wife and husband as well as business partners, are socially distancing together. So while they would normally be taking guests on adventure tours in Wales, instead they recreated their favourite tour in their back garden!

Using whatever they could get their hands on, they recreated the, the 36 Hour Adventure. An epic short adventure with some of Wales’ most iconic experiences: the world's fastest zipline, coasteering, wild camping, riverbugging and abseiling.

All of this, recreated with a garden swing, a kiddies paddling pool, a tent in the garden, some old rope and clever camera angles. Oh, and a good sense of humour! Check out their 36 Hour Adventure video #foradventurersathome below:

Stay at home and get involved As we all adapt to a new (hopefully temporary) way of living, take the opportunity to get creative in your own home. What's your favourite adventure experience you’d love to relive in your garden? Or how about a bucket list experience, something you’ve never done but could try out in your living room? Tag your photos and videos with #foradventurersathome