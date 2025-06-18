Graduate Careers Event GradCon Cymru to Launch in Cardiff

GradCon Cymru, a new careers event for graduates in Wales, it set to debut in Cardiff this autumn to showcase the best of Welsh talent and employment opportunities.

On September 9 2025, more than 50 employers and hundreds of Wales’ emerging talent will come together for a day of networking, career development and street food at DEPOT Cardiff.

Organised by Darogan and supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Capital Region, GradCon Cymru aims to connect Wales’s top businesses and employers with students and graduates from the UK’s leading universities.

“Wales produces outstanding graduates but a lot of them struggle to find the right opportunity in Wales after graduation,” explains Dr Owain James, founder of Darogan. “GradCon Cymru will introduce them to great Welsh employers while helping businesses discover top talent and join a growing network committed to strengthening Wales’s graduate workforce.”

As the first large-scale graduate careers event of its kind in Wales, GradCon Cymru will feature exhibitors and sponsors across diverse sectors, including transport, legal, education and engineering. Confirmed sector sponsors so far include Audit Wales, Transport for Wales, Browne Jacobson, Novomorphic, CSConnected, Equal Education Partners, and more to be announced.

“This isn’t your typical careers fair,” adds Gwenno Roberts, Events Manager at Darogan. “Expect a relaxed and welcoming vibe with the chance to get your headshot taken by our professional photographer and plenty of cool street vendors to keep you fuelled for networking.”

GradCon Cymru will be free for all graduates and students to attend. To secure your free space at the event, head to the event website to register your place: https://events.darogan.wales/GradConCymru/