people skills logo

Showcasing the programmes, organisations, businesses and individuals leading the skills agenda in Wales.

Subscribe to Newsletter
Deeplearn_Sidebar
Deeplearn_Leaderboard
Dev-Bank-sidebar-Young-Entrepreneaurs
BNW-2024-profile-page-340x600px
Golley Ads,_Business Wales_FSP-BNW-Banner-450x460px_ENGLISH
WTW25_Sidebar Ad - Partner
18 June 2025
People / Skills

Graduate Careers Event GradCon Cymru to Launch in Cardiff

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0

GradCon Cymru 2025 banner

GradCon Cymru, a new careers event for graduates in Wales, it set to debut in Cardiff this autumn to showcase the best of Welsh talent and employment opportunities.

On September 9 2025, more than 50 employers and hundreds of Wales’ emerging talent will come together for a day of networking, career development and street food at DEPOT Cardiff.

Organised by Darogan and supported by headline sponsor Cardiff Capital Region, GradCon Cymru aims to connect Wales’s top businesses and employers with students and graduates from the UK’s leading universities.

“Wales produces outstanding graduates but a lot of them struggle to find the right opportunity in Wales after graduation,” explains Dr Owain James, founder of Darogan.

 

“GradCon Cymru will introduce them to great Welsh employers while helping businesses discover top talent and join a growing network committed to strengthening Wales’s graduate workforce.”

As the first large-scale graduate careers event of its kind in Wales, GradCon Cymru will feature exhibitors and sponsors across diverse sectors, including transport, legal, education and engineering. Confirmed sector sponsors so far include Audit Wales, Transport for Wales, Browne Jacobson, Novomorphic, CSConnected, Equal Education Partners, and more to be announced.

“This isn’t your typical careers fair,” adds Gwenno Roberts, Events Manager at Darogan.

 

“Expect a relaxed and welcoming vibe with the chance to get your headshot taken by our professional photographer and plenty of cool street vendors to keep you fuelled for networking.”

GradCon Cymru will be free for all graduates and students to attend. To secure your free space at the event, head to the event website to register your place: https://events.darogan.wales/GradConCymru/


Columns & Features:
People / Skills
18 June 2025

Who’s Holding the Map? Making Skills Work for Wales
DeepLearn Human Science
13 June 2025

AI Can Support Better Careers from Classroom to Workplace
People / Skills
6 June 2025

The Importance of Embracing Full Group Income Protection Services
Peter Lynn
30 May 2025

Employment Settlements – What You Need to Know

More People/Skills Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //