GlobalWelsh Partners with Hay Festival to Make Them Charity Partner of the Year

GlobalWelsh, the Welsh diaspora organisation focused on connecting Welsh people and businesses globally, announces that it’s chosen Hay Festival as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2024. The year-long partnership will focus on the mutual ambitions of both organisations to elevate Wales’ cultural, business and economic profile on the world stage.

Based in Hay-on-Wye, Powys, Hay Festival is a globally-recognised charity, running a year-round programme of events that inspire communities all over the world. Alongside its well-known calendar of Hay Festival editions, the charity widens cultural participation through free outreach and education projects that target the world-changers of tomorrow.

GlobalWelsh and Hay Festival have a long-standing history of collaborating on diaspora, business and culture focused events. Events GlobalWelsh has previously curated a number of events at Hay Festival including speakers such as Welsh international rugby player, Sam Warburton, international rugby referee Nigel Owens, founder and CEO of Mountain Warehouse, Mark Neale, founder of JustEat, David Buttress and former CEO of Rolls-Royce and ARM Holdings, Warren East.

The new partnership will look to expand upon these strong ties between the two organisations and will seek to explore new and relevant ideas in the year ahead through thought leadership and events with an international focus. There will also be further opportunities to collaborate on wider community-targeted projects that focus on diaspora engagement activities that benefit Wales.

Julie Finch, CEO at Hay Festival Foundation Ltd, said:

“As a charity, we believe ideas can change the world. Over the next 12 months, we have exciting plans to continue widening access to the important conversations and performances that take place on our stages. We are delighted to be partnering with GlobalWelsh to reach new audiences and take our messages and mission even further globally.”

Walter May, founder and CEO said: