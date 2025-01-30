GlobalWelsh announces Community Foundation Wales as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2025

GlobalWelsh, the non-profit organisation focused on connecting Wales with its global diaspora community, announces Community Foundation Wales as its Charity Partner of the Year for 2025.

The partnership aligns with GlobalWelsh and Community Foundation Wales’ shared mission to create a global network that supports and uplifts Wales and its people.

Over the past 20 years, Community Foundation Wales, based in Cardiff, has awarded over £40 million in grants to grassroots community groups and charities across Wales. Through its range of philanthropic funds, the charity supports initiatives that drive positive change across communities in Wales. From entrepreneurship support to help with the cost of living. The charity shares GlobalWelsh's commitment to fostering strong connections and supporting Welsh communities through engagement with passionate individuals and organisations both in Wales and connected to Wales.

The collaboration between GlobalWelsh and Community Foundation Wales will focus on leveraging the strengths of both organisations to create a positive impact across Wales. By combining their resources and expertise, they’ll aim to support initiatives that promote economic and social development.

Walter May, CEO at GlobalWelsh, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Community Foundation Wales as our Charity Partner of the Year for 2025. We really admire their dedication to strengthening communities across Wales which resonates with our own values. We look forward to working together to raise the profile and highlight opportunities to support important projects and initiatives in Wales.”

Throughout the year, GlobalWelsh and Community Foundation Wales will collaborate on a range of activities such as fundraising support, awareness-raising events, and community engagement projects. They will also work together to identify and support projects that align with their shared goals.

Richard Williams, CEO at Community Foundation Wales, said: